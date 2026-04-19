Manamoto: first training initiative for motorcyclists

Santo Domingo — Through these talks, Manamoto seeks to raise awareness about the importance of the proper use of protective equipment, respect for traffic signs, and prudent driving.

With the aim of promoting more responsible driving and reducing traffic accidents, the first training program aimed at motorcyclists was carried out, as part of the initiative of the National Action Table with Motorcyclists (Manamoto)

The event brought together motorcyclists in the Boca Chica mayor’s chapter room, where key issues such as education, road safety, respect for traffic rules, and the prevention of risky behaviors were addressed.

Boca Chica City Hall, Victor Ramirez The activity is part of an effort promoted by the Dominican Road Mobility Foundation (Movido) and its president, Miguel Jiménez , who highlighted the responsibility and social work that falls on each of those present.

“Rather than placing the blame on the authorities, who in some ways have their share of responsibility, there is a large share of responsibility that we as citizens have, and that is why, by working together, we will find solutions.”

“I don’t have a political discourse, I have a social discourse , through which we will all say: I am committed,” he added.

Presentations

Miguel Jiménez, president of Movido Víctor Ramírez The speakers at the event were Dr. Frank Reyes, Claudio en Moto, and Juan José Mella Mota, Mobility Coordinator at Seguros SURA, who addressed key aspects of road safety.

Reyes spoke about the impact of medication on driving, highlighting risks such as self-medication and combining it with alcohol. Claudio en Moto focused on safe driving, emphasizing proper helmet use, proper posture on the motorcycle, and the importance of defensive driving. Meanwhile, Mella Mota guided attendees on how to respond appropriately in the event of a traffic accident.

The Manamoto initiative is in response to the high incidence of traffic accidents in the country, with motorcyclists among the most vulnerable groups.

Through these talks, Manamoto seeks to raise awareness about the importance of the proper use of protective equipment, respect for traffic signs, and prudent driving.

During a conversation with Miguel Franjul, the director of this media outlet, the organizers highlighted that this type of initiative will continue to be developed in different provinces of the country, with the goal of impacting thousands of motorcyclists and promoting a stronger road safety culture.

Among the authorities present at this activity were the mayor of Boca Chica, Ramón Candelaria; the director of Transit and Road Safety of Intrant, Joel Gneco Gross; the regional director East of Digesett, Santo Enriquez García; and the president of the Dominican Chamber of Insurers and Reinsurers (Cadoar), Franklin Glass.