Last 10 years, use of debit cards increased 60% and credit cards 29%

Santo Domingo, DR

Debit cards have increased 60% in the Dominican Republic in the last ten years, while credit card usage has increased by 29%.

Whereas in 2011, there were 3,329,294 debit cards, so far in 2021, the figure has increased to 5,336,673, according to statistics reported from the Central Bank.

Meanwhile, in 2011 there were 1,994,972 credit cards in the country, but the figure had increased to 2,579,701 by July 2021.

One of the types of cards that have had a decrease in the country, although not exponentially, are prepaid cards, going from 220,160 in 2011 to 203,687, for a reduction of 8%.

Since 2014, government subsidy cards have increased by 88.5%, going from 924,648 to 1,743,733 seven years ago.

Tags