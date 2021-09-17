Dominican Central Bank: tourism revenue will top US$3.7B

Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic estimates that tourism revenue will close the year at 3.7 billion dollars, an amount that reveals a 16% recovery compared to the 2.7 billion that entered last year, but which is still there, well below the normal level, around US$7 billion.

In the first quarter income from tourism activity had reached 818.1 million dollars, which represented 11.6% of the income in foreign currency that the country registered between January and March for tourism, foreign direct investment, remittances. and exports.

During that period, the activities allowed the economy to obtain 7.02 billion dollars, according to the data managed by the Central Bank.

At the end of this year, the BC expects total exports —both national and those from free zones— to expand by 9.6%, while remittances would register a growth of 29.8% throughout 2021.