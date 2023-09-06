Presidency Minister proposes dry port to be built with Haiti

Santo Domingo.- The Administrative Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, has proposed the construction of “dry ports” with Haiti as a means to increase exports to the neighboring country. He believes that despite the challenges related to immigration control and institutionality in Haiti, there are “relative opportunities” that the Dominican Republic can leverage.

Paliza emphasized that Haiti is a natural market for Dominican exports, particularly in food products such as chicken, flour, and oils. He suggested exploring alternatives to bring Dominican products to Haitian markets through the installation of logistics ports, which can serve as internodal merchandise terminals connecting countries through rail networks or heavy ground transportation.

The concept of dry ports is to facilitate the movement of goods from one country to another by providing necessary infrastructure and logistics support. By establishing such dry ports along the border with Haiti, the Dominican Republic can enhance its trade relations and take advantage of the demand for its products in Haiti.

Paliza stressed the importance of utilizing existing port potential and extending infrastructure without the need for completely new facilities. This approach could help streamline trade and strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Furthermore, the modernization of the logistics sector, including customs processes, has played a significant role in improving transparency and efficiency. Advances such as the Customs Law 168-21 and the implementation of the 24-hour Dispatch have benefited importers and contributed to smoother trade operations.

Eduardo Sanz Lovatón, the General Director of Customs, mentioned the installation of X-ray machines in ports, which has reduced physical inspections and increased the detection of illicit goods. He also highlighted the use of artificial intelligence in risk assessment, making container verification more efficient.

Alejandro Valerio, founder of Valerio Consulting Group, emphasized the potential for increased exports to China and the importance of strengthening logistics competitiveness. He identified six pillars for achieving this, including the legal framework, human resources, logistics development strategy, eco-chains of supplies, competition of logistics services, and infrastructure. Valerio stressed that incentives for reducing export costs could significantly boost the value of exports.

In summary, the proposal to establish dry ports with Haiti and ongoing efforts to modernize logistics and customs processes reflect the Dominican Republic’s commitment to expanding trade opportunities and enhancing its competitiveness in the global market.