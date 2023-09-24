President Luis Abinader affirmed this Saturday that during his administration, he has been fulfilling the promises made to the population, highlighting the increase in the number of beneficiaries of the Supérate program and the salary increase for police officers.

In a speech in San Cristobal as part of his tour of the South this weekend, the President said that Supérate was doubled, although many doubted he could do it.

“That was not possible in the dark public finances of the past, but it was possible in the transparent finances of the present,” Abinader said. He indicated that not only did he double the amount they received, but he also doubled the number of people who received it.

“And they also told us that we were not going to be able to give the 500 dollars to the policemen; well I tell you something, we are already at 420, and as of October, the policemen will earn 510 dollars, the lowest salary.”

The President, who aspires to a presidential respostulation, exposed that this same salary also has all the Armed Forces members of the Republic.

“Therefore, we have fulfilled all our promises, in the worst of circumstances, but we are there, we did not come to the Government to complain, we came to solve, to move forward and that is what we have done,” he said.

Progress demonstrated in management

Abinader also referred to the transportation system of Greater Santo Domingo and said that for San Cristobal, a plan and a project are coming, that will change the transportation system of this province.

Abinader affirmed that because of all this planning, the increase in free zone jobs, the development of industries in San Cristóbal, with more significant economic activity, greater employment, greater municipal development, “that is why we are going to begin to tell you this October 1, and then continue in February and end in May that the entire population will roar, with enthusiasm, with joy: Neither return nor leave, the Change Continues with the help of God and all the people,” said Abinader.

Nobody stops him

The administrative minister of the Presidency and President of the PRM, José Ignacio Paliza, said that President Abinader has demonstrated that even in adversity, nobody stops him and recalled that three years ago, the Dominican people deposited in his party the destinies of the country and that this has been done in an exemplary manner.

“Because we are today led in front of a man who is unity, a man’s iron, who has faced storms, lightning, sparks, sharks and lions, but he is the president of all Dominicans, and from here we say to him: president you deserve four more years,” proclaimed Paliza.

He added that “next Sunday, October 1, the bases of our organization have a great challenge ahead. The result is known: we are not facing a decision on who will be our candidate because that was decided a long time ago; we are facing the challenge of sending a strong and forceful message, a great example, a manifestation of comradeship, commitment, discipline, civility, to turn out in a patriotic way to cast the first vote next Sunday, October 1, so that it will ring in February and then in May, that the change continues.”