Attention drivers! These are the fuel prices for next week

For the week of September 30 to October 06, 2023, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and MSMEs (MICM) provides that fuels are marketed at the following prices:

Premium gasoline will be sold at RD$293.10 per gallon.

Regular Gasoline RD$274.50 per gallon.

Regular Diesel RD$221.60 per gallon.

Optimal diesel RD$239.10 per gallon.

Avtur RD$230.03 per gallon.

Kerosene RD$2627.40 per gallon.

Fuel Oil RD$175.42 per gallon.

Fuel Oil 1%S RD$186.97 per gallon.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) RD$132.60 per gallon.

Natural Gas RD$43.97 per m3.