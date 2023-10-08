Importance of decree 31-22 for industrial MSMEs highlighted

At the industrial meeting, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes, the Director of Public Procurement, and the AIRD stated this.

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes, the Director General of Public Contracting (DGCP), and the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD) yesterday highlighted the importance of Decree 31-22, which provides that public purchases for social purposes made by 18 government institutions be acquired from micro, small and medium-sized industries.

At the “Industrial Meeting entitled: Decree 31-22 on public purchases destined for Dominican industrial MSMEs,” organized by the AIRD, Minister Víctor Bisonó said that the decree above seeks to raise the levels of productivity and competitiveness of this sector to stimulate the generation of more jobs and economic growth in the country.

“There is no doubt that, by promoting the implementation of this decree, we are promoting that industrial MSMEs can increase their levels of productivity, quality and competitiveness, that they can have more access to the market,” he said.

According to the vice-president of the AIRD, Juan José Attías, government purchases can be an instrument that favors the strengthening of the industrial fabric, bringing a greater quantity and better quality of jobs and boosting competitiveness.

Attías said that for these government purchases to become a suitable instrument for industrial development, there must be a regulatory framework that favors them and that MSMEs be enabled.