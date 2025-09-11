Dominican economy faces impact from higher fuel and import costs

Santo Domingo.- Rising U.S. dollar and crude oil prices are putting pressure on fuel costs and the Dominican economy. Although the country imports refined fuels, fluctuations in these international markets directly affect domestic prices.

As of September 9, 2025, the U.S. dollar closed at 64.02 pesos for sale and 63.53 for purchase, exceeding the 2025 budget projection of 63.1 pesos. This higher exchange rate increases import costs, particularly for fuels, and could strain the national budget.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices rose globally: West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached US$63.30 per barrel, OPEC crude US$69.88, and Brent US$67.56, all showing moderate increases. The government had projected US$81.30 per barrel for 2025 but later revised it to US$70.70. Current prices are close to this revised figure, highlighting ongoing challenges for economic stability.