Spain leads foreign investment in Dominican Republic

Total foreign direct investment reached US$5.03 billion, marking an 11.3% increase compared to the previous year. Authorities and business leaders attribute Spain’s rise to a sustained strategy of investing in key sectors and strengthening long-term economic ties between both countries.

Spanish investments have been concentrated mainly in tourism and renewable energy, along with growing activity in real estate, construction, financial services, and trade. Other major investors included Italy, Panama, and Mexico, though at significantly lower levels, highlighting Spain’s leading role in driving economic growth and modernization in the Dominican Republic.