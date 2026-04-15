Spain leads foreign investment in Dominican Republic
Santo Domingo.- Spain became the leading source of foreign direct investment in the Dominican Republic last year, contributing US$1.086 billion, or 21.5% of total inflows, according to the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, based on data from the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic. This places Spain ahead of the United States, which ranked second with US$1.042 billion.
Total foreign direct investment reached US$5.03 billion, marking an 11.3% increase compared to the previous year. Authorities and business leaders attribute Spain’s rise to a sustained strategy of investing in key sectors and strengthening long-term economic ties between both countries.
Spanish investments have been concentrated mainly in tourism and renewable energy, along with growing activity in real estate, construction, financial services, and trade. Other major investors included Italy, Panama, and Mexico, though at significantly lower levels, highlighting Spain’s leading role in driving economic growth and modernization in the Dominican Republic.