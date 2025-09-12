Dominican Republic registers US$4.5 billion in foreign investment

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader announced that the Dominican Republic reached US$4.523 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2024, and projects to exceed US$4.860 billion by the end of 2025, marking four consecutive years of record figures. The announcement was made during the “Investment Recognition” event organized by ProDominicana, which honored 11 companies for their contributions to FDI in the country.

Abinader emphasized that foreign investment is a key driver of economic growth, generating quality jobs, innovation, and sector diversification. Strategic sectors benefiting from FDI include tourism, energy, free trade zones, telecommunications, trade and industry, real estate, mining, and transportation. He highlighted projects like the new tourist center in Cabo Rojo, Pedernales, aimed at attracting visitors and improving local well-being.

The president also underscored the country’s commitment to sustainability and technological advancement, with 25% renewable energy generation and growing investment in high-tech industries such as semiconductors. He invited investors to continue seeing the Dominican Republic as a prime destination due to its macroeconomic stability, legal security, openness, and trust, calling the nation “fertile soil” for investment that drives wealth creation and transformation.