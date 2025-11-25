Bad Bunny tour sparks major tourism boom in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Tourism Minister David Collado highlighted the strong economic impact generated by the launch of Bad Bunny’s international tour, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” which brought thousands of visitors to the Dominican Republic. Collado noted that massive concerts are becoming a powerful engine for tourism and the national economy.

According to the minister, the two shows attracted around 15,000 international tourists, generating an estimated US$14 million in foreign exchange. Hotel occupancy in Santo Domingo surged to 92%, far above the usual 62%, while bars and restaurants in the capital also reported significant increases in sales.

Visitors traveled from major U.S. cities—such as Miami, New York, Boston, and Los Angeles—as well as from Puerto Rico, Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, and regions in Asia and Europe. Many took part in excursions to the Colonial City and beach destinations including Punta Cana, Samaná, Boca Chica, and Puerto Plata, reinforcing the country’s appeal as a diverse tourism destination.

The impact mirrors trends seen during Bad Bunny’s recent residency in Puerto Rico and underscores how large events stimulate sectors like lodging, gastronomy, transportation, and entertainment. Collado emphasized that the government is working to position the Dominican Republic as a top destination for international events, supported by strong security, quality service, and robust hotel infrastructure.