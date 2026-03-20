Government assesses impact of Middle East conflicts on economy

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican government reviewed its preparedness to address the economic impact of Middle East conflicts during a Council of Ministers meeting, emphasizing rising volatility in global energy markets. Authorities highlighted that the country is equipped with strong macroeconomic fundamentals to withstand external shocks.

Finance Minister Magín Díaz stated that the Dominican Republic maintains solid public finances, access to financing, and prudent economic management, enabling it to protect stability. The national budget includes approximately RD$12 billion for fuel subsidies, with more than RD$10 billion available for reallocation if necessary.

Officials also pointed to key financial strengths, including nearly US$16 billion in international reserves, high liquidity levels, and public sector deposits exceeding RD$300 billion. Additionally, tax revenues are about RD$4 billion above projections, reinforcing the government’s capacity to respond to global uncertainties.

As part of its strategy, the government aims to protect vulnerable households by strengthening social programs and closely monitoring international prices of food, agricultural inputs, and fertilizers to mitigate local impacts. Private sector representatives participating in the session also praised the collaborative framework of Meta RD 2036 as an effective platform to boost productivity and economic resilience.