Abinader oversees progress on República de Colombia Avenue project

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader visited ongoing construction work on Avenida República de Colombia as part of a government project aimed at improving traffic flow and mobility in the National District. The infrastructure initiative, valued at nearly RD$12 billion, is being financed through funds from the Aerodom contract and includes land expropriation costs.

During the inspection, President Abinader was accompanied by Public Works Minister Eduardo Estrella. Officials explained that the project targets one of the capital’s most congested traffic corridors and is designed to improve transportation efficiency and residents’ quality of life. Some U-turn sections along República de Colombia Avenue toward La Monumental have already been opened as part of the progress.

The works include the construction of a bridge over a ravine linked to a tunnel system, creating a continuous traffic route without traffic lights or interruptions. The road will connect directly with major routes such as Avenida Jacobo Majluta, República de Colombia Avenue, and Avenida Monumental.

Authorities said the project will be completed in phases, with the first section expected by the end of this year and full completion projected for the third quarter of next year. During the visit, the president reviewed progress across multiple construction areas and received technical updates from engineers and ministry officials.