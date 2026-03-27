Dominican government to assess rising fuel costs with airlines

Santo Domingo.- The government of the Dominican Republic, led by President Luis Abinader, will begin a joint review with national airlines in the coming days to assess the impact of rising oil prices on air travel operations.

Tourism Minister David Collado said authorities are closely monitoring global energy markets and their potential effects on the country’s air connectivity. As part of mitigation efforts, the government is strengthening short-haul routes, focusing on key markets such as Colombia and Puerto Rico, while advancing agreements with Canada to sustain tourism flows.

Collado emphasized that tourism remains strong, with arrivals surpassing pre-pandemic levels and reaching around 800,000 visitors last month. Growth continues to be driven by markets including Germany, Canada, Argentina, Chile, and the United States.

He added that the government will continue reinforcing alliances with airlines and tour operators, particularly on regional routes, to safeguard the sector and maintain the Dominican Republic’s position as a leading Caribbean destination despite global challenges.