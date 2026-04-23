Abinader and Carolina Mejía inaugurate Santo Domingo Sports Boardwalk

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader and National District Mayor Carolina Mejía inaugurated the first Sports Boardwalk in Santo Domingo, a nearly two-kilometer redevelopment project along the southern coastline designed to transform a previously neglected area into a modern recreational and sports destination.

The new Malecón Deportivo covers about 90,000 square meters and forms part of the Integrated Plan of Santo Domingo, an urban strategy focused on sustainability, mobility, and city modernization. The project creates a continuous corridor of sports, recreational, commercial, and landscaped spaces connected by pedestrian walkways and alternative mobility routes.

Designed by architect Luis Alejandro Pérez and built with an investment of RD$333 million, the waterfront complex aims to become a central gathering point for physical activity, leisure, and social interaction by the sea. Mayor Mejía said the project strengthens urban revitalization, social inclusion, public safety, and reconnects residents with the coastline.

The Sports Boardwalk is divided into four zones and includes an internationally certified skate park, beach volleyball courts, 3×3 basketball courts, a seven-a-side football field, outdoor gym, padel courts, children’s play areas, food spaces, and parking for 130 vehicles. Officials also highlighted its importance as part of the infrastructure being prepared for the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games, which will be hosted in Santo Domingo.