Relocating to DR as a parent: The planning blueprint for a smooth transition

Considering relocating to the Dominican Republic with your children? You’re not alone. Many families are drawn to the DR for its vibrant culture, cost of living, and the opportunity to raise children in a bilingual environment. However, making such a significant move requires careful planning, especially when it comes to education.

Raising Children Across Cultures

One of the greatest gifts you can give your children is exposure to different cultures. In the Dominican Republic, children quickly adapt to bilingual settings, picking up Spanish through daily interactions and school. They also learn resilience, adaptability, and empathy—traits that come from navigating new environments and making friends from diverse backgrounds. Many expat families note that their children become more confident and open-minded, skills that serve them for life.

Access to Education

Education is one of the top concerns for parents moving abroad. Fortunately, the Dominican Republic offers a range of choices:

Private Bilingual & International Schools – Found in Santo Domingo, Santiago, Punta Cana, and Las Terrenas, these schools often follow U.S., British, or International Baccalaureate (IB) curricula, making it easier for children to transition if they move again.

– Found in Santo Domingo, Santiago, Punta Cana, and Las Terrenas, these schools often follow U.S., British, or International Baccalaureate (IB) curricula, making it easier for children to transition if they move again. Local Dominican Schools – Families looking for cultural immersion sometimes choose Dominican schools where Spanish is the primary language of instruction.

– Families looking for cultural immersion sometimes choose Dominican schools where Spanish is the primary language of instruction. Homeschooling Communities – A growing number of expat parents create homeschooling networks, giving kids both flexibility and social interaction.

Researching ahead of time, visiting schools, and talking to other expat families can help parents make the right choice for their children.

Summer Camps: A Trial Run for School and Culture

If you’re still in the planning stages, enrolling your child in a summer camp at a private school in the Dominican Republic can be an excellent way to test the waters. These camps provide a glimpse into the school’s environment, teaching style, and cultural setting, while also helping your child adjust to life in the DR.

Here are some top private schools offering summer camps:

Punta Cana International School (PCIS): Offers a variety of summer programs, including sports and arts, to help children acclimate to the school environment.

Offers a variety of summer programs, including sports and arts, to help children acclimate to the school environment. Cap Cana Heritage School (CCHS): Hosts the Kelowha Summer Camp, featuring sports, eco-tours, and workshops, ideal for children aged 7 to 12.

Hosts the Kelowha Summer Camp, featuring sports, eco-tours, and workshops, ideal for children aged 7 to 12. Bavaro Bilingual School (BBS): Provides the WOW Summer Camp, focusing on fun and creativity with activities like swimming, sports, and arts for kids aged 2 to 12.

Provides the WOW Summer Camp, focusing on fun and creativity with activities like swimming, sports, and arts for kids aged 2 to 12. Carol Morgan School (CMS): Offers a range of summer programs, including basketball and volleyball, open to children inside and outside the CMS community.

Offers a range of summer programs, including basketball and volleyball, open to children inside and outside the CMS community. Saint George School: Provides various week-long programs and one-day camps, including sports and STEAM activities, to engage children during the summer break.

Provides various week-long programs and one-day camps, including sports and STEAM activities, to engage children during the summer break. Santiago Christian School: Offers summer camps for grades 1st–6th, focusing on academic and recreational activities to keep children engaged.

Participating in these camps allows your child to experience the school’s culture firsthand, making the eventual transition smoother.

Personal Growth for the Whole Family

Relocating isn’t just about logistics—it’s about growth. Children learn to adapt, and parents often find themselves redefining their own priorities. Many families report that moving abroad brought them closer together, as they leaned on one another while adjusting to new surroundings. The slower pace of life in the Dominican Republic, combined with opportunities for outdoor activities, sports, and cultural exploration, helps families balance education and quality of life.

About the author

Rosalyn Ortega-Elie is a real estate investor, business coach, and owner of Smart Caribbean Properties. She specializes in helping international investors find the right property in the Dominican Republic while also guiding clients on how to monetize their expertise through digital businesses that thrive across borders. Connect with her on Instagram @ smartcaribbean_ or reach out via email at: info@smartcaribbeanproperties.com.