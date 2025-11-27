Location matters: Find a home in Dominican Republic that works for you

By Rosalyn Ortega-Elie

The Dominican Republic is quickly becoming a top destination for retirees. Many are buying now to secure their future home—and some are generating income through short-term rentals while they plan their move.

When choosing the right property—especially one that can pay for itself—focus on the essentials below.

1) Location Matters Most

Prioritize properties in areas with:

Proximity to beaches, attractions, restaurants, and shopping

Convenient access to airports and major roads

Safe neighborhoods with consistent community activity

Upcoming development that may increase in value

Nearby essentials: grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals, and schools

Walkability and easy accessibility for residents and guests

2) How to Begin Researching Different Areas

Start by learning the culture, pace, and vibe of each region:

Join local Facebook groups and expat communities:

These groups give real-time insights into safety, neighborhood reputation, community rules, cost of living, and construction quality. Residents often share updates you won’t find on official websites.

Follow local news pages on Social Media:

Helps you track new developments, road improvements, and tourism trends.

Watch YouTube neighborhood tours:

See the area visually before visiting.

Use Google Maps:

Explore distances to beaches, supermarkets, and main roads.

Visit the area in person, if possible:

Walk the neighborhood during the day and evening for a realistic feel.

3) Choose the Right Property Type

Condos: Low maintenance, good amenities, often Short Term Rental- friendly.

Single-family homes / villas: More privacy and higher nightly rates but increased upkeep.

More privacy and higher nightly rates but increased upkeep. Land: Ideal for building later, but no immediate rental income.

If you want the property to pay for itself now, condos and turnkey villas are usually the best options.

4) Short-Term Rental Potential

Look for properties that attract vacationers:

Close to beaches or key attractions

Modern interiors and reliable internet

Outdoor spaces like terraces, pools, or gardens

Easy check-in, parking, and guest-friendly features

5) Research Market Demand

Before buying, it’s important to gather as much market data as possible. Pick a Real Estate professional to help you locate this information. A knowledgeable agent who works with investors can share information on the market as noted on platforms like:

AirDNA

Airbnb, VRBO, Booking.com

Local tourism websites

These tools help determine if the area has enough visitor demand for strong rental performance.

6) Legal Considerations

Once you’ve selected a property, it’s important to hire legal counsel. They can help review the contract, verify the property title, and conduct any necessary due diligence on the developer. They will review take charge of the following:

Title review and transfer to you as the new owner

Ensure there are no property or bank liens

Discuss Zoning Laws and HOA rules (for private communities)

A professional real estate agent should help you gather demand data, review legal documents, and assess the surrounding area before making a purchase. The agent should also be able to connect you with a mortgage broker and a legal professional. These steps are essential for choosing the right investment based on your goals.

About the author

Rosalyn Ortega-Elie is a real estate investor, business coach, and owner of Smart Caribbean Properties. She specializes in helping international investors find the right property in the Dominican Republic while also guiding clients on how to monetize their expertise through digital businesses that thrive across borders. Connect with her on Instagram @ smartcaribbean_ or reach out via email at: info@smartcaribbeanproperties.com.