The UN to help Dominican State fight corruption

Santo Domingo.- The United Nations System in the Dominican Republic on Tue. signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Dominican State to provide technical assistance in matters of ethical intelligence and the fight against corruption, to officials responsible for ensuring compliance with the law.

The document was signed in the presence of President Luis Abinader; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Álvarez, the Attorney General of the Republic, Miriam Germán; Director of Ethics and Government Milagros Ortiz Bosch; Director of Public Procurement, Carlos Pimentel, and the resident coordinator of the United Nations System, Mauricio Ramírez Villegas, during a ceremony in the Foreign Ministry.

“The agreement strengthens the mechanisms and institutional capacities of the country to fully fight against corruption and other related crimes, as well as the collaboration of the National Procurement and Contracting System to develop documents and catalogs that serve as reference against bribery and corruption in overpricing,” Ramirez said.

“With this memorandum, the UN commits to collaborate to strengthen statistical systems, information management, data analysis and investigative capacities in order to improve the capacity to measure and monitor corruption.”