Complaints filed in new Administration’s 1st corruption cases

Santo Domingo.- Government Ethics on Wed. announced it proceeded to file a formal complaint before the Attorney General’s Office in the case of the theft of hard drives from the Social Plan of the Presidency.

“The complaints in the case of the investigation carried out in the Human Resources department of the Public Health Ministry referring to the public complaint about sales of positions and appointments in that Ministry, were also filed,” Ethics said in a statement.

Regarding the theft of hard drives from the Social Plan of the Presidency, it said the larceny or misuse of public goods and instruments that prevent the use of data, of the information necessary for the continuity and correct execution of public policies “is a conduct that must be combated by all of society.”