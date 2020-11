Santo Domingo.- On Wednesday the Dominican Senate chose Román Jáquez Liranzo as the new president of the Central Electoral Board (JCE).

Jáquez Liranzo, until now president of the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE), was born on October 18, 1972 in Bonao, Monseñor Noel province.

He has a law degree from the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), among other postgraduate degrees.