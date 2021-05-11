No more ‘privileges’ for corrupt Dominican Republic military and police

Santo Domingo.-Deputy Attorney General Yeni Berenice Reynoso reaffirmed Monday the Justice Ministry’s decision to prevent the military and police involved in corruption cases from benefiting from “irritating privileges.”

Reynoso spoke about the pretrial detention against the senior military and police officers involved in the Coral case and accused of stealing over US$51.7 million from public coffers.

“It is a request that the magistrate accepted in accordance with the law,” said Reynoso a press release, referring to sending the defendants, led by Maj. Gen. Adán Cáceres, to the jail at Najayo.

“The Dominican Constitution does not establish that the military and the police must comply with the custodial measure in a special center.”