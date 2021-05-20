18 Anticorruption raids as Operation Coral widens

Santo Domingo.- Around 18 raids in different parts of the country were carried out Thursday morning by the Anticorruption Prosecutor (Pepca) to collect more evidence and seize assets from the criminal network allegedly led by Maj. Gen. Adán Cáceres.

The raids were carried out within Operation Coral, in the National District, Santo Domingo, La Vega, Monte Plata and San Francisco de Macorís. They include farms, villas, apartments, businesses, among others.

Cáceres, former head of the President’s Security (Cusep), is being held along with the preacher Rossy Guzmán, Police Corporal Tanner Flete Guzmán, Col. Rafael Núñez de Aza, Sg. Alejandro Montero and Maj. Raúl Alejandro Girón.

Last week, Judge Kenya Romero ruled pretrial detention against the first five defendants and sent them to Najayo prison, in San Cristóbal.