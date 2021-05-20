Miami bust heralds wave of arrests in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The arrest Monday in Miami of ruling party (PRM) deputy Miguel Andrés Gutiérrez (a) Mickey, accused of belonging to a transnational drug trafficking network, heralds other incarcerations in the national territory of people linked to drug trafficking and money laundering as part of the investigations into this case since 2014.

In addition to the legislator from Santiago, the indictment issued by a federal grand jury in Miami on March 11, 2021, also includes and indicts with the same charges his brother Miguel Emilio Gutiérrez (a) El Alemán, and the Dominican brothers Endy de Jesús Núñez Mármol (a) El Fuerte and Danny Núñez Mármol.

The group is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, knowing that it would be imported into the US to conspire to import cocaine into the US and to conspire to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine. If convicted, the deputy faces life in prison.