16 rescued after being stuck in Dominican Republic cable car

Puerto Plata.- The darkness, the wind and the thick vegetation were part of the hurdles that prevented rescuers from reaching the cabin where 16 vacationers were suspended in the air on the Puerto Plata Cable Car Sunday night.

Among the group of 16 people stranded in one of the cabins of the cable car, which broke down Sunday, were two minors between 10 and 11 years of age, said the director of the cable car, Rafael Núñez.

Núñez said that, after 11pm, it had not yet been possible to provide blankets, food and water to the passengers, due to the difficulties in accessing the cabin, that was stuck 2.2 kilometers from the base station and 390 meters from the top.