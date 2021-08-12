ONAMET monitors downpour zone that may be tropical cyclone in 48 hours

Santo Domingo, DR.

An area of downpours and thunderstorms, located several hundred kilometers east of the Lesser Antilles, has a 30% potential to become a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours.

The National Bureau of Meteorology (Onamet) said it is tracking this downpour zone linked to a tropical wave.

The Dominican Republic is still under the indirect effects of the Tropical Depression Fred, which will generate heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusts.

The Onamet maintains warnings and weather alerts.

Local forecast

National District: Cloudy with moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and isolated gusts of wind.

Santo Domingo Oeste: Cloudy with heavy downpours at times, thunderstorms, and some gusts of wind.

Santo Domingo Norte: Medium cloudy to cloudy with downpours, moderate to strong, and isolated wind gusts.

Santo Domingo Este: Mostly cloudy with downpours and isolated gusts of wind.

Greater Santo Domingo: Maximum temperature between 29ºC and 31ºC, the minimum between 22ºC and 24ºC.

On Friday, a gradual decrease in precipitation is expected; however, sufficient moisture will remain, and cloudy is expected with scattered downpours, occasional thunderstorms, and gusts of winds towards some locations in the northeast, southeast, southwest, Cordillera Central, and sectors of the border area.