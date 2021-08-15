The entire country on alert for tropical storm Grace

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Emergency Operations Center increased the number of provinces on alert for possible flooding of rivers, streams, and glens, as well as flash or urban flooding to 31, as Tropical Storm Grace was located near Guadalupe, Leeward Islands, and about 780 km east/southeast of Cabo Engaño, in La Altagracia.

The report noted that Grace is moving rapidly westward at about 43 kph with maximum winds of 65 kph.

The provinces on red alert are: La Altagracia, La Romana, El Seibo, Samaná, María Trinidad Sánchez, Santo Domingo, Barahona, San Cristóbal and San Pedro de Macorís.

On yellow alert are Duarte, Monte Plata, Pedernales, San Jose de Ocoa, Azua, Hato Mayor, Peravia, Hato Mayor and Sanchez Ramirez.

On green alert are Sisters Mirabal, Monsignor Nouel, San Juan, Independencia, Montecristi, Dajabón, Santiago Rodríguez, La Vega, Espaillat, Bahoruco, Elias Piña, Puerto Plata, Santiago and Valverde.