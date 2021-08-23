Another scandal: unfinished schools, fully paid

Santo Domingo.- A confidential report, prepared by technicians from the Ministry of Education, reveals that as of 2012, during the administration of former president Danilo Medina, the previous authorities of the institution had awarded 62 works for school facilities and childcare centers for an amount that exceeds two one billion pesos, but they were never started due to lack of land.

The report indicates that the realization of 34 childcare centers and 28 schools were contracted for a total of RD$2.7 billion, of which RD$363.0 million was delivered as advance to 38 contractors.

However, because supposedly the land where the infrastructure works would be built was not indicated, it is still the date that the construction has yet to begin.