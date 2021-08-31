900 kilos of drugs seized in speedboat in Boca Chica; three detained

Santo Domingo, DR

The National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), with support from the Dominican Republic Navy, intelligence agencies and coordinated by the Public Ministry, seized 900 packages, presumably cocaine, in the Caribbean Sea.

In an operation that lasted more than seven hours, and according to intelligence reports, the agents chased a speedboat (Go Fast type) from the eastern part of the country to the coast of Andrés Bay, municipality of Boca Chica, where the boat ran aground.

“Subsequently, the individuals fled, being captured by tactical teams of the DNCD, which had mounted an extensive land operation throughout the coastal coast of the area,” the note says.

In the boat, about 40 feet long, according to the first intelligence reports would have arrived in the country from South America, 30 bags were occupied inside, each containing 30 packages each, for a total of 900.

The authorities arrested two Colombians and a Dominican while pursuing other members of this international drug trafficking network and intensifying the investigative process to find other members of this structure.

In the joint operation, they also occupied a wallet with seven cigars that we presume is marijuana, a satellite phone, two outboard motors of 250 Hp each, 14 plastic tanks, a bucket, among other evidence.

The 900 packages were sent under chain of custody to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) to carry out rigorous studies and determine the exact type and weight of the substance.