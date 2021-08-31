Vice President announces Espaillat as third province to fully reopen

Santo Domingo, DR

The Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, said that the next province to be fully reopened is Espaillat, for having inoculated 79% of its population with the two doses of the vaccine against the Covid-19 disease.

The head of the Health Cabinet (GS) indicated that Espaillat is the third province that reaches more than 70 percent of its vaccinated population, eliminating the authorities’ restrictive measures to contain the disease.

In addition, Peña announced that this Tuesday begins a new day of vaccination as part of the National Plan VacúnateRD in schools, universities, and schools, to strengthen the university and school community so that this sector is well armored and everyone is vaccinated.

In delivering AEO certifications to companies by Customs, Peña told reporters that the reinforcement has had a very positive impact and that it has been evidenced in the positivity of infections, which continues to decrease.

“There are other strategies, the health minister has already announced. We are going to some provinces where the level of vaccination is lower and they are going house to house,” he shared.

In the coming days, inoculation centers against Covid-19 will be installed in higher education facilities and educational establishments nationwide, according to information released by the Minister of Education, Roberto Fulcar, Raquel Peña, as well as the Ministers of Public Health and Higher Education, Sciences and Technology, Daniel Rivera and Franklin García Fermín.