Santiago merchants assure that their Black Friday offers are real

They claim that they have ensured that the discounts announced for a holiday are not deception to lure the consumer.

The Association of Businesses of the Center of Santiago (Asecensa) assured this Monday that the offers placed on the occasion of Black Friday are genuine. José Octavio Reinoso, president of the organization, said that they had taken care that the discounts announced for a holiday are not deception only to lure the consumer. The business leader reported that the 110 business houses affiliated with the entity he directs have offers ranging from 10 to 50 percent off.

The merchants began with their offers this Monday and will extend it until Saturday 27 of the current month. José Octavio indicated that the stores would support the Cibao Savings and Loans Association, whose entity will additionally finance customers who buy on Friday 26. In addition, they will return “cash back” 20 percent to the amount invested in the purchases made. “We hope that the consumer comes to the city center to buy our products,” urged the president of the Business Association of the Center of Santiago. He said he hoped that for this date of Black Friday, the commercial activities were activated. However, he recalled that the last year they had been limited by the effects of the pandemic.

Security