Santiago merchants assure that their Black Friday offers are real
Santiago merchants assure that the offers that will be made this Black Friday will be real. (DIARIO LIBRE / ANEUDY TAVÁREZ)
-
They claim that they have ensured that the discounts announced for a holiday are not deception to lure the consumer.
The Association of Businesses of the Center of Santiago (Asecensa) assured this Monday that the offers placed on the occasion of Black Friday are genuine.
José Octavio Reinoso, president of the organization, said that they had taken care that the discounts announced for a holiday are not deception only to lure the consumer.
The business leader reported that the 110 business houses affiliated with the entity he directs have offers ranging from 10 to 50 percent off.
The merchants began with their offers this Monday and will extend it until Saturday 27 of the current month.
José Octavio indicated that the stores would support the Cibao Savings and Loans Association, whose entity will additionally finance customers who buy on Friday 26. In addition, they will return “cash back” 20 percent to the amount invested in the purchases made.
“We hope that the consumer comes to the city center to buy our products,” urged the president of the Business Association of the Center of Santiago.
He said he hoped that for this date of Black Friday, the commercial activities were activated. However, he recalled that the last year they had been limited by the effects of the pandemic.
Reinoso reported that in coordination with the National Police, they would increase the number of police officers in the city center to guarantee the safety of citizens.
He called on the population to maintain sanitary measures to avoid new restrictive measures in the face of a possible rebound in the coronavirus during the holidays.
Black Friday in the Dominican Republic is celebrated on the last Friday of November, as in the United States.
Pro-Consumer
The National Institute for the Protection of Consumer Rights (Pro Consumidor) recently reported that on November 26, it would be conducting inspections to verify that, with a survey made previously, the current offers are valid and that no misleading advertising has been incurred.