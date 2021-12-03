Dominican Republic overseer finds a US$61.4M ‘anomaly’

Santo Domingo.- The Accounts Chamber of the Dominican Republic confirmed the complaints of irregularities in the contracts for asphalt material AC-30 of the Ministry of Public Works, then directed by Gonzalo Castillo, and the company General Supply Corporation.

Among the anomalies found in the investigation is that RD$3.5 billion (US$61.4 million) was paid without evidence of documentary support, for the credit line contract signed between the Ministry of Public Works and the Reservas Bank, which establishes the remuneration of 10% as an expense for the design, administration and implementation of the program.

Likewise, a difference in imported AC-30, versus the invoiced, for the amount of 2,884,623 gallons, equivalent to RD$359,712,488, according to the Report of the Special Investigation Practiced to the Supply of Asphalt Material AC-30 between the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) and General Supply Corporation, SRL. The document was uploaded Thursday night to the website of the Chamber of Accounts.

This investigation was carried out at the request of the Special Prosecutor for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca) on May 13, 2021.