Coral case suspects behind ‘discredit campaign’

Santo Domingo. – The arraignment against those involved in the Coral 5G case was postponed until today, at two in the afternoon.

Deputy Attorney General Wilson Camacho upon his departure from the scheduled hearing assured that this body has been able to verify in the investigation processes that the people who benefited from impunity, respond to the judicial accusations by discrediting the Justice Ministry, the judges, the Chamber of Accounts and anyone who intends to act against their interests.

This with regard to the alleged discredit campaign, which according to the Justice Ministry has initiated the defense of those involved in the various cases of corruption against the Chamber and the Judiciary.