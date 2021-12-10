‘Bottles’ were paid US$17.8M per year without working

Santo Domingo.- More than four months after the implementation of the process of payment with checks to public employees, the authorities have detected that 5,119 people “bottles” were paid without working, which could have cost the treasury up to RD$1.0 billion (US$17.8 million) per year.

The National Treasury reported that 5,119 checks returned intact to their source, which represented a saving of more than 86 million pesos per month for the State, an amount that projected for one year, would be equivalent to more than 1,000 million pesos.

Diario Libre requested in recent weeks updated data on the reimbursement of checks by institutions, however, there were delays in the delivery of the required information, which was finally provided to various media.

The list of entities that reintegrated the most money is headed by the Ministry of Education and the National Health Service. The first returned, to date, 1,246 checks.