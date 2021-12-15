Dominican Republic jails more generals

Santo Domingo.- Judge Kenya Romero ruled pretrial detention against five linked to the Coral 5G corruption case, another five were sentenced to house arrest and one was released with a travel ban.

The notorious case was declared complex, with five defendants sent to Najayo prison.

Generals Juan Carlos Torres Robiou, Boanerges Reyes Batista, and Franklin Mata Flores, and the rest are accused of embezzling over UUUS$82.5million through fake payrolls

The others: José Manuel Rosario Pirón, Yehudy Bladesmil Guzmán Alcántara will have 18 months of preventive detention at the Najayo Hombres Correction and Rehabilitation Center.

Likewise, César Félix Ramos Ovalle, Jehohanan Lucía Rodríguez, Erasmo Roger Pérez, Miguel Ventura Pichardo, Esmeralda Ortega Polanco and Carlos Augusto Lantigua Cruz will be prevented from travel and house arrest with surveillance.

The defendant Kelman Santana Martínez was imposed a periodic presentation before the Special Prosecutor for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca) and an impediment to leave the country without judicial authorization.