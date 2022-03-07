32,147 Haitians returned in six months

Cubans were also detained when they entered the country from Haitian territory using the Dajabón border. ONELIO DOMINGUEZ / LISTÍN DAILY

Mao, Valverde, DR

From September 1, 2021, to March 3, 2022, a total of 32,147 undocumented Haitians were apprehended by members of the Dominican Republic Army when they covertly crossed the Northern border.

The information was provided by the promoted general of the Fourth Army Brigade in Mao, German Rosario Perez, after leaving this military command.

Rosario Pérez, who was assigned to the First Army Brigade, at kilometer 25, in Pedro Brand, added that in the six months of his management in the Fourth Brigade of this military institute, he confronted the trafficking of persons from the neighboring country, fought against smuggling, theft of animals, vehicles, drug trafficking, and other illicit activities. Furthermore, the officer added that he had to deal with dedication, responsibility, courage, and decision against the poteas (gangs dedicated to human trafficking in Haiti).

They also confronted Dominican traffickers, transporters, and motoconchistas who moved illegal Haitians to different points in the Northwest so that they could then arrive in Santiago, Greater Santo Domingo, and tourist areas.

They also seized more than 350 motorcycles dedicated to transporting illegal immigrants, more than 20 vehicles detected carrying drugs, goods smuggled from Haiti, and firearms, among other illicit activities.

He is confident that his departure from the border will not change the way the 4th Brigade works on the border because it is a line drawn by the commander of the Army, Major General Julio Ernesto Florian Perez, following the instructions of the Minister of Defense, Carlos Luciano Diaz Morfa, in the interest of President Luis Abinader.