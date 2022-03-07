Police colonel ordered preacher couple’s fatal shooting: prosecution

Santo Domingo.- Colonel César Maríñez Lora would have ordered two rounds to be fired at a National Police truck to simulate an alleged “exchange of gunfire” and justify the murder of the married couple Joel Díaz and Elisa Muñoz Marte, which occurred on the night of March 30, 2021.

The Villa Altagracia Prosecutor’s Office accuses Colonel Maríñez Lora of destroying the crime scene in the case of the evangelical couple, murdered by a police team under his command at kilometer 45 marker o the Duarte Highway, in the municipality Villa Altagracia.

The murder of the couple, both preachers, rocked the country and once again revealed the need for a sweeping police reform.