Notorious Dominican colonel back in the headlines

Santo Domingo.- Despite being at the center of scandals such as the Lottery, the “PEPE Card” and Baninter, Retired Colonel Pedro Julio Goico Guerrero is again news.

He has not been reinstated into the ranks of the Army of the Dominican Republic, as ruled by the the third chamber of the Superior Administrative Court.

The Ministry of Defense reacted to the rumors of the reinstatement of the colonel who was put in retirement on August 31, 2004, by the then president Leonel Fernández.

“The Ministry of Defense has not ordered the reinstatement of Colonel ® Pedro Julio Goico Guerrero, ERD. As stated in official letter No. 10375 of March 14, 2022, there is a ruling from the Third Chamber of the Superior Administrative Court (TSA) No. 0030-04-2021, dated 10-12-21, which orders his reinstatement to the ranks of the Army and the payment of wages not received in the performance of his duties,” the Ministry of Defense said in a press release.