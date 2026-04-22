Construction starts on road connecting Nisibón to Uvero Alto

The project involves the rehabilitation of 9.2 kilometers of roadway divided into three sections that will connect the Uvero Alto tourist zone with the Miches–Nisibón highway. Planned upgrades include drainage systems, soil stabilization, new signage, sidewalks, curbs, lighting improvements, asphalt paving, retaining walls, culvert reconstruction, and erosion-control works.

Executed through the Committee for Infrastructure in Tourist Zones, the initiative represents an investment of RD$711 million. Authorities say the road will improve access for residents and visitors while linking hotel areas with the Uvero Alto–Nisibón coastline.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Collado highlighted the economic benefits the project is expected to bring to communities such as Nisibón and Uvero Alto, noting that the eastern region remains the country’s leading tourism hub, attracting more than 5.4 million visitors last year.

Following the event, the minister met with hotel owners and tourism sector representatives at the Grand Bávaro Princess to review industry performance and discuss strategies to maintain visitor growth through continued public-private collaboration.