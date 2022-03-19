Public Health relaunches preventive campaign against dengue and leptospirosis

Today, Public Health authorities announced the campaign’s relaunch to prevent diseases transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito to control and minimize the effects of dengue and yellow fever in the different sectors and municipalities of the province.

Likewise, they reported that they would start a “fight” to prevent the leptospirosis disease that originates from the urine of mice, for which they will visit commercial establishments to remind them of the importance of keeping food protected.

The preventive days and social mobilization also include the active participation of the town halls, the neighborhood associations, the churches, the educational centers, and the entire community to eliminate breeding sites for rats and mosquitoes.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Fernando Ureña, and the director of the Center for the Prevention and Control of Vector-Borne Diseases and Zoonoses (Cecovez), Manuel Tejada, explained that this initiative arranged by the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, seeks to maintain “stripes” cases of dengue and leptospirosis. They pointed out that these diseases worry the population due to the damage they cause.

“It is a commitment of all to combat these diseases that we will always have with us as a tropical country,” explained Vice Minister Ureña.

Dengue

In the particular case of dengue, they reported that in the last 18 months, the diseases generated by the transmitting mosquito have remained below the usual cases. As a result, they revealed that there have only been 433 suspected cases of dengue and two deaths at the national level; however, they said that they are constantly working to prevent this or other diseases in the country.

During a press conference at the provincial Health headquarters in Santiago, with the regional director Virgilio Gutiérrez and the directors of the three health areas, Adalberto Peña, Carolina Núñez, and Pedro Felipe, the officials stated that the Ministry of Health maintains vigilant in intensifying measures to prevent and control the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Furthermore, they assured that they have the resources and professional equipment of the provincial directorates and those in charge of health areas to deal with these endemic diseases.

“The only way to ensure that dengue does not spread is by controlling the environment, cleaning the spaces and clearing the water storage where the mosquito can reproduce and develop,” explained the Health officials.