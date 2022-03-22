41 people arrested: weapons and drugs seized in Verón

Members of the National Police, in coordination with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, seized bladed weapons, slot machines, hookah, drugs and arrested 41 people in the district of Veron, Punta Cana.

During a raid in search of weapons, in boarding houses, apart-hotels, and farmhouses, where two slot machines, a hookah, four bladed weapons, and narcotic drugs were found.

Yunior Guzman, 35, was arrested after being found with a portion of a vegetable, presumably marijuana, weighing approximately 9.2 grams.

Also arrested were Euri Guzman, 30 years old, who was found with a kangaroo-type purse containing in its interior 35 bags of possible marijuana, weighing 18.22 grams, 1,600.00 pesos, US$5.00, and 2 watches.

The detainees and the evidence are under the control of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.