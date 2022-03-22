Big Pappy’s attempted murder probe roils the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- New lines of investigation could arise on the attack of the former Major League player, David Ortiz, if the Justice Ministry finds sufficient merit in the private investigation ordered by the former baseball star.

Yesterday, Deputy Attorney General Rodolfo Espiñeira reported that they began formal procedures to have access to the full content of the investigation ordered by the former slugger, which determined that the member of the Baseball Hall of Fame was ordered to be assassinated by drug trafficker César Emilio Peralta (the Abuser) in June 2019.

“The Public Ministry was aware of the investigation that you refer to through the media, and as is reasonable, it has initiated the procedures to request formal access to the report in question to be in a position to weigh up its content,” the official told Diario Libre.

Espiñeira also noted that the Prosecutor General’s Office “recognizes the right of all victims to take private initiatives that lead to the clarification of their particular cases” and clarified that this is a right recognized even by the Code of Criminal Procedure.