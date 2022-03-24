Border fence construction cedes Masacre River to Haiti revealed

The authorities of the Government of the Dominican Republic ceded the Masacre river to the Haitians with the construction of the new perimeter fence; this was revealed to HOY, David Sosa, senator for the border province of Dajabón, who also assured that everything has remained in the first step.

Sosa regretted that after so much commotion caused a few months ago by the construction of a diversion to the Masacre River, by the Haitian authorities, where practically the whole society turned around criticizing the action because it was done unilaterally by the Haitian neighbors, now they have been given the entire critical aquiferous zone, without anyone saying anything.

“For us border residents we are concerned that the work is stopped, but we are more concerned that we fought so hard as a people for the canal and managed to stop it, now we are giving away the river that was the border area,” said the senator for La Fuerza del Pueblo, David Sosa.

The congressman considered it outlandish that what always served to separate the Dominican Republic from Haiti, now with the construction of the new wall or fence, the vital tributary is given to the Haitians, amid an absolute silence of all government authorities.

“These are things that we must analyze deeply because I believe that no one is authorized to give away part of the country’s natural resources. We fought for the canal and now we are giving away the river,” said Sosa.

The legislator showed images of how the original dividing edges and the river itself can be seen beyond the fence that officially opened the works last February 20 and which has an initial investment of RD$1,750 million.