Vice President: “People’s needs are at the center of public policies”

Vice President Raquel Peña assured this Friday that the “Primero Tú” (You First) inclusion days, developed by the Strategic Projects and Special Programs of the Presidency (PROPEEP), are a demonstration that the needs of the people are at the center of the public policies of the Government.

The Vice President made the statement while leading, together with Neney Cabrera, the opening of a day of social inclusion in the community of La Altagracia, in the municipality of Villa Altagracia, where more than three thousand people of scarce resources and in vulnerable conditions were benefited.

“We committed to the Dominican people to work day by day to ensure that you have a better quality of life, and this is proof that we are fulfilling our commitment,” said the vice-president while addressing those who came to receive the services.

She recalled that 12 other public institutions are participating in the PROPEEP’s activities, which provide all the services people need so that they do not have to travel to Santo Domingo or other cities.

She said that Minister Cabrera, as those responsible for PROPEEP and these days, has understood and followed the direct instructions of President Luis Abinader, who has ordered his officials to work every day and without rest to improve the quality of life of Dominicans.

“For the government of President Luis Abinader, people are at the center of public policies, and we as public servants have only one mandate: to work so that every day you live in a dignified manner,” she said.

On his side, Neney Cabrera reiterated that the “Primero Tú” social inclusion days are part of the Government’s effort, which works for every Dominican, without political or any other distinction.

“The only condition required to receive the services is that you are Dominican and require these services,” said Cabrera.

He said that none of the days the people are asked what their party is since the objective is to solve the problems of every Dominican living in conditions of vulnerability and extreme poverty, regardless of political flags.

This is the 17th social inclusion day carried out by PROPEEP and the second in Villa Altagracia through the National Plan for Poverty Reduction and Promotion of Social Inclusion “Dominicana Digna.” In the first quarter of this year alone, more than 48 thousand people have benefited from the State services offered in the operations.

After the opening ceremony, Vice President Peña and Minister Cabrera made a tour of the Javier Ángulo Guridi Primary School classrooms, where the activity was carried out. Testimony of a beneficiary

Mrs. María Asención Paniagua, 83 years old, valued these days positively because of how favorable they are for the communities. In her case, she takes advantage of receiving her pills and medicines given by PROMESECAL.

“I feel delighted, because they gave me my medicines and enrolled me so that I can get my pension,” said Asencio, who assured that she received good attention and good treatment.