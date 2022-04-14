Colonial City streets close on Monday for Book Fair

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Culture, in coordination with the National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (INTRANT) and the National District City Council is announcing the closure of specific streets in the Colonial City for the celebration of the 24th International Book Fair Santo Domingo 2022.

Although this major event does not start until April 23 and is scheduled to end on May 2, the traffic restriction measures in the historic center of Santo Domingo will be implemented from Monday, April 18 to Friday, May 6, to enable organizers to set up and dismantle equipment and pavilions, as well as for the celebration of this literary and cultural festival.

Las Damas and Isabel la Católica streets will remain partially closed from 7:00 a.m. on Monday, April 18, from their intersections with Padre Billini street to the corner with Las Mercedes street.

Access to both streets will be controlled with vehicular passes for residents and businesses in this area, which will be semi-pedestrianized until Friday, May 6.

The Ministry said that there will be flexibility in terms of access to regular activities carried out in bars, hotels, restaurants, and homes in the affected areas, so as not to interfere with the daily routine of businesses and private homes.

The Ministry also informed that regular traffic flow will be maintained along the other streets and access routes in the Colonial City, to ensure that vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the area is not affected.

The Ministry of Culture added that it will soon be providing more details on the logistical aspects of access to the fair site.