Easter Week safety operation starts today

Santo Domingo – The authorities are launching their Easter Week 2022 Awareness for Life safety operation today Thursday. All the institutions that make up the Emergency Operations Center (COE) have been preparing to carry out the necessary tasks.

This annual operation aims to protect the millions of people who travel mainly from Santo Domingo to the rest of the country, by providing services along the highways and in assistance posts.

The Emergency Operations Center, which is made up of 22 governmental institutions, will officially launch the operation at 11:00 a.m. today from the toll booth on Las Americas Avenue, and 48,223 people will be deployed and 3,175 assistance posts will be set up for this purpose.

Twice as many vacationers -around five million- are expected to travel for the holiday compared to the last two years during the pandemic, due to the fact that the Covid-19 restrictions are no longer in place and the virus has been under control in the country for several months, which allows the population greater freedom.

The operation starts at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday and will end at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.