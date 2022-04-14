Hospitals on standby for Easter weekend

Santo Domingo.- As part of the Easter Week prevention preparations, the National Health Service (SNS) informed that the Public Health Network hospitals have been strengthened in order to provide a timely response to cases that may occur during the Easter Week holiday.

Preparatory measures include providing national health facilities with the required medicines, inputs, and supplies to guarantee a response to user demand.

In addition, the Medical Emergencies Directorate has prepared ambulance units for out-of-hospital care and has established the supervision and surveillance of operations, health care, and transfers.

The National Police is mobilizing thousands of its agents to ensure the safety of those who leave their homes and those who stay behind.