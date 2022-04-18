Around 157 children affected by alcohol poisoning in the last 6 years during Easter

Children are between the ages of 2 and 17

Santo Domingo, DR.

Poisonings due to alcohol intake during the Easter holiday are not only recorded in adults over 18 years of age. Every year, the Emergency Operations Center (COE) authorities release the final bulletin with the different cases known during the operations.

From 2017 to 2022 in the country, 2,285 intoxications due to alcohol consumption have been recorded; of this number, 157 have been minors between 2 and 17 years of age.

In 2020, due to Covid-19, activities were suspended. However, the Ministry of Public Health issued an epidemiological alert due to the increase in cases of methanol poisoning linked to the consumption of adulterated beverages. More than 200 people lost their lives by consuming this type of alcohol.

In 2017, in its latest bulletin, the COE reported that 363 people intoxicated by alcohol were treated, 20 of them minors, aged between 14 and 17 years.

In 2018, although the number of intoxicated persons decreased, the number of intoxicated children reached 35. In that year, 267 people affected by alcohol intoxication were registered during Holy Week.

By 2019, the number of intoxicated people multiplied with 760 people affected, 64 under 17 years of age.

During the economic recovery of 2021 promoted by the Government, Holy Week registered 507 affected by alcohol intoxication, 38 of them minors between 10-and 17.

This year, through this Sunday’s bulletin, the Emergency Operations Center reported that 388 people were intoxicated by alcohol intake; 18 turned out to be minors between two and seventeen years old.

This bulletin also records 26 deceased people.