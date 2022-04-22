Pediatricians campaign to vaccinate minors

The Dominican Society of Pediatrics launched a motivational campaign to reduce the risk of diseases preventable by immunization in children and adolescents aged 0-18 years.

It seeks to encourage education and updating of vaccination schedules nationwide.

The organization will focus its first efforts on raising awareness among the population on the benefits and importance of vaccination to reduce the incidence of several pathologies that start in the childhood stage, including the risk of contracting the human papillomavirus or other associated diseases.

The specialized medical society highlighted the importance of guiding how to reduce diseases in the short, medium, and long term through prevention and timely actions.

“Vaccination constitutes one of the main mechanisms for disease prevention and preservation of the health of children and adolescents.”

The pandemic has caused a decrease in the demand for vaccination services in the Region of the Americas, and our country does not escape this reality due to the confinement policies to which families were subjected.

They see it as imperative to resume this effort to mitigate the effects of preventable diseases and thus take care of the pediatric population in the right way, said Luz Herrera.

Public Health will vaccinate against four diseases

It is recalled that the Ministry of Health announced the beginning of the “Vaccination Week of the Americas (SVA),” in which it contemplates vaccinating against polio, measles, rubella, and congenital rubella syndrome to a child population from 1 to 5 years of age.

The aim is to maintain the control and eradication of these preventable diseases in the country. Dr. Daniel Rivera, Minister of Health, said that the day’s slogan is “Vaccinate them is Love them!

The Expanded Program of Immunization (PAI) plans to vaccinate 951,554 children from 1 to 5 years of age against measles, rubella, and Congenital Rubella Syndrome, urging parents and guardians to go to the different centers where they will find these vaccines free of charge.