Some precipitation and cooler temperatures forecast

Santo Domingo, DR

The weather outlook for this Tuesday will remain stable, cloudy, and with little rainfall over most of the national territory.

However, in the north, northeast, isolated points of the southeast, and the Central Mountain Range, there will be some rainfall with possible thunderstorms in the afternoon. A sky with scattered clouds is forecast for the rest of the country, with no probability of showers.

This was announced in the weather report issued by the National Meteorological Office (ONAMET).

Likewise, the entity predicted that temperatures would feel slightly cool, especially during the course of the early morning and night. All this will be due to the northeast wind, mainly in mountainous areas and valleys of the country’s interior.

As for the weather conditions for tomorrow Wednesday, the Onamet reported that there would be no variations in the forecast, with a predominance of cloudy skies and minimal showers.

Local forecast

In Greater Santo Domingo, the maximum temperature will oscillate between 29°C and 31°C, while the minimum will remain between 20°C and 22°C.