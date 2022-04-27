Colombian leader to visit Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader will meet at the National Palace with his counterpart from the Republic of Colombia, Iván Duque Márquez, who will remain in the country until Friday afternoon.

The agenda of the South American president includes a private meeting with the Dominican president and later a lunch where delegations from both countries will participate.

The signing of agreements between the rulers is also planned, as well as the imposition of decorations. Afterwards, a press conference will be held.